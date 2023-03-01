How can one best enjoy Daisy Jones & The Six, a tale of a fictional infighting ’70s rock group? Cue up Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours. That band inspired this series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller, which unfolds docudrama style.

At its heart is the complicated love of two damaged bandmates: privileged but insecure lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and married working-class guitarist Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), who deals with addiction.

Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, lobbied for the role. “She told us that, despite her lineage [Keough recently lost her mother, Lisa Marie Presley], she wasn’t musical,” says exec producer Scott Neustadter. “The next day she sang into a mic for the first time; our music producers were blown away.”

For the soundtrack, top songwriters including Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browne composed lyrics inspired by the book. Filming was on location at famed music hot spots such as Sound City Studios and the Whisky a Go Go.

One thing the book’s fans can look forward to is the explosive dynamics not only between Daisy and Billy but among the entire band. Says Neustadter: “What I loved so much about the novel was how messy all of its love stories are.”

Daisy Jones & The Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video

