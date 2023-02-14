How do you get to Are You the One‘s wonderland? The kitty cats are “on the prowl” in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 6, which features a raunchy wonderland party that has everyone jumping down the rabbit hole. Who they’re jumping down with is something you’ll have to tune into to find out. See the wild party go down in the TV Insider exclusive clip from the episode above.

Episode 6 drops Wednesday, February 15, on Paramount+ (formerly MTV). In it, the cast revels in the neon glow of the Alice In Wonderland-themed shindig, and everyone’s dressed for the themed occasion. There’s an Alice, Cheshire cats, Mad Hatters, white rabbits, and more, plus plenty of drinks to go around (no “drink me” labels necessary). And the cast has come prepared with their movie quotes to accompany their debauchery.

“Off with his head! And we’re not talking about the one on the shoulders,” Danielle Bonaparte cries out in the clip.

These cast members are meant to be finding the one in the Paramount+ reality dating show, and what happens in wonderland will definitely be the talk of the villa. The biggest question on the guys’ minds in this clip is who CC’s match will be the next day. Will it be Clay or Mikey? Both of the men are concerned.

“There definitely is chemistry,” Mikey tells CC in confessional as snippets of him giving her a lap dance play. As Mikey notes, she “could still be Clay’s match tomorrow, and you could leave the villa.” As for Clay, he’s not as confident as he once was watching the seductive dancing play out.

“This is my first date, and I have been looking so forward to these dates,” he tells the cameras. And the rest of the villa’s tenants are experiencing similar fears.

Each week on Are You the One? the singles have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches simultaneously, they’ll split a massive cash prize. In Episode 6, Paramount+ teases, and frustration arises when the house realizes that only one of their strongest couples can be a perfect match.

With almost every couple determined they were the one perfect match, some singles double down on their blossoming romances while others struggle to let go. Will continues to think Courtney could be his match while Courtney begins to explore a new potential romance.

The singles let loose at an epic party where things heat up between one new romance and threaten to break up another one. Clay starts to fall for CC, but CC wonders if she has a stronger connection with Mikey. And a getaway date comes to an unprecedented end.

Which couples do you hope to emerge from wonderland?

Are You the One?, Wednesdays, Paramount+