50 Cent Signs Multi-Year Deal With Fox Following Starz Exit

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is bringing his television producing powers to Fox. The Emmy and Grammy-winning producer, director, actor, rapper, and entrepreneur has signed a non-exclusive multiyear broadcast direct deal with Fox, which will see him develop scripted dramas, comedies, and animated series that would air on the network. Jackson announced he was leaving Starz, which co-produced his Power franchise, in September 2022.

Jackson is bringing all of these new series via his production company G-Unit Film & Television. Shows created under the deal will be owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment, said in a Tuesday, February 14 statement. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” said Jackson.

G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. was founded in 2005, which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks since. Jackson executive produced, starred in, and directed Power on Starz, the success of which spurred the spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC hit For Life and will soon begin production on Season 3 of the series Black Mafia Family for Starz and recent release of the Black Mafia Family docuseries. G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga at Starz.