50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing an ‘8 Mile’ TV Series

Prepare to “Lose Yourself” all over again. 50 Cent says he’s working on a TV version of 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem, on whose life the semi-autobiographical film was based.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent revealed in an interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy on Friday, January 6. “We’re in motion. … It’s gonna be big. I’m working.”

50 Cent said that Eminem didn’t need any convincing to adapt the story for the small screen. “I think it should be there for his legacy,” he added.

The film 8 Mile had Eminem playing an up-and-coming Detroit rapper named B-Rabbit, sharing the screen with Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, and the late Brittany Murphy. Written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 Mile earned more than $242 million worldwide against a budget of $41 million.

50 Cent also told Big Boy that the 8 Mile TV show would be a “modern version” of the story, likening his idea to Peacock’s Bel-Air, an updated version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that,” he said. “You’ll see those things kind of surface and the temperament of the characters.”

In addition to his rap career, 50 Cent has already made his mark on the small screen as an executive producer of the Starz crime drama Power and its spinoffs, as well as the ABC legal drama For Life and the Starz crime drama BMF. “I ain’t got no duds,” he said with a smile in Friday’s interview. “I’m battin’ a hundred. I’m battin’ a hundred.”