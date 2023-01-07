50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing an ‘8 Mile’ TV Series

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Eminem 50 Cent
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Prepare to “Lose Yourself” all over again. 50 Cent says he’s working on a TV version of 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem, on whose life the semi-autobiographical film was based.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent revealed in an interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy on Friday, January 6. “We’re in motion. … It’s gonna be big. I’m working.”

50 Cent said that Eminem didn’t need any convincing to adapt the story for the small screen. “I think it should be there for his legacy,” he added.

Starz Unveils 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Music Video Featuring 50 Cent
Related

Starz Unveils 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Music Video Featuring 50 Cent

The film 8 Mile had Eminem playing an up-and-coming Detroit rapper named B-Rabbit, sharing the screen with Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, and the late Brittany Murphy. Written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 Mile earned more than $242 million worldwide against a budget of $41 million.

50 Cent also told Big Boy that the 8 Mile TV show would be a “modern version” of the story, likening his idea to Peacock’s Bel-Air, an updated version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that,” he said. “You’ll see those things kind of surface and the temperament of the characters.”

In addition to his rap career, 50 Cent has already made his mark on the small screen as an executive producer of the Starz crime drama Power and its spinoffs, as well as the ABC legal drama For Life and the Starz crime drama BMF. “I ain’t got no duds,” he said with a smile in Friday’s interview. “I’m battin’ a hundred. I’m battin’ a hundred.”

8 Mile -

8 Mile where to stream

8 Mile

50 Cent

Eminem

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
1
Fox Moves ‘The Resident’ Finale & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Premiere
Magnum P.I. Juliet Higgins Thomas Magnum Perdita Weeks Jay Hernandez
2
Magnum & Higgins Get Steamy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Promo (VIDEO)
Brianne Howey in 'Ginny & Georgia'
3
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Showrunner Answers Burning Season 2 Questions
4
Alexandra Daddario on Lasher, ‘Mayfair Witches’ Alluring Big Bad
Prince Harry on '60 Minutes'
5
Prince Harry on ’60 Minutes,’ Reba Is ‘The Hammer,’ ‘Great and Small’ Wedding, ‘Mayfair Witches’