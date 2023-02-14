Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Carlos (Rafael Silva) is in some serious trouble after he went to search the house in which he found Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca) — but considering he lied to T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) about where he was spending the night, his fiancé is concerned what the radio silence means for their relationship in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 14 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Abandoned.”

T.K. turns to his father, Owen (Rob Lowe), for advice. “You know how this whole thing with Iris Blake has really been a strain on us?” T.K. asks. Owen heard they found her safe yesterday, and his son explains that Carlos stayed with her overnight at the hospital (or so he thinks). “He’s a good one,” Owen says. T.K. agrees, “except I think he’s mad at me, and he’s not answering my text messages, and do you think I should just go over there?” It’s what he wants to do, but he’s unsure if he should.

Owen suggests giving him space, but T.K. remembers how that went for his parents, and he definitely doesn’t want to follow in their footsteps. Watch the sneak peek above for more, including more advice from Owen on the matter.

In “Abandoned,” as Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien (Neal McDonough), the Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there’s an infiltrator in their midst. Plus, a frantic T.K. desperately searches for a missing and held captive, Carlos.

The previous episode, “Cry Wolf,” ended with Carlos finding out why it appeared that Iris had been alone in the room before they found her, and the detective didn’t think anyone had taken her: a secret tunnel in the closet leading to another house. When Carlos emerged on the other side, he found himself in a kitchen … before he was knocked out from behind.

Let’s just hope T.K. realizes the last thing Carlos needs is space before it’s too late!

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FOX