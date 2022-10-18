The Man Behind the Movie Posters, Still Feeding Phil, Awards Time on ‘Monarch,’ ‘Reboot’ Gets Loopy

Turner Classic Movies profiles Joe Caroff, who designed some of the most iconic movie posters and logos you’ve ever hung on your wall. A new season of Somebody Feed Phil features a tribute to world-traveling foodie Phil Rosenthal’s late parents. Fox’s Monarch puts the fictional country-music family in the spotlight during awards season. Hulu’s behind-the-sitcom-scenes comedy Reboot reveals just how hard it can be to loop a line of corny dialogue.

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

It’s hard to imagine some movies and cinema icons without picturing the posters that made them famous. “You think that movies sell themselves?” quips delightful designer Joe Caroff, now 101, as he looks back at the legendary graphics he produced—including the gun-laden “007” James Bond logo, the original posters for West Side Story, A Hard Day’s Night, Cabaret and corporate logos including ABC News and ABC Olympics. TCM follows the documentary with screenings of films whose posters he helped immortalize: Manhattan (9/8c), Cabaret (midnight/11c) and A Hard Day’s Night (2:15 am/1:15c).

Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil

Phil Rosenthal, formerly best known as Everybody Loves Raymond’s executive producer, is enjoying a robust second act as host and star of his Emmy-nominated food/travel series, now in its sixth season. The new episodes, each embracing a new location’s culture and cuisine, take Phil to Croatia, Santiago and stateside to Philadelphia, Nashville and Austin. In a special tribute episode, Phil remembers his late parents, Helen and Max, who spiced up many a past episode (and whose antics also inspired many Raymond moments). He’s also produced the inevitable companion cookbook, “Somebody Feed Phil: The Book,” with recipes, production photos and stories from the first four seasons, available in bookstores and online today.

FOX

Monarch

9/8c

It’s unlikely this tuneful soap will win any TV awards, but for the fictional Romans, the first family of Texas country music, it’s always a big deal when the nominations for the Country Music Legacy Awards are announced. That’s especially true this year, given the rivalry between sisters Nicky (Anna Friel) and Gigi (Beth Ditto). Personally, I side with Aunt Nellie (the underused Faith Prince), who quips, “It’s an honor just to be inebriated.” They all might need a drink once district attorney “Uncle” Tripp (D.W. Moffett) enters the picture with some alarming news about a family scandal.

Hulu

Reboot

Looping dialogue is one of those technical aspects of TV production you rarely see depicted. Maybe for good reason. The fun begins on the sitcom-within-a-sitcom satire when exec producer Gordon (Paul Reiser) tricks daughter/partner Hannah (Rachel Bloom) into supervising Clay’s (Johnny Knoxville) looping session, where she learns that he’s the “Michael Jordan of being terrible at looping.” What follows next is unprintable. But Hannah gets her revenge, inviting actress Bree (Judy Greer) to visit the writers’ room, where her eager input is not what anyone wants to hear. Off the set, Reed (Keegan-Michael Key) joins Zack (Calum Worthy) for a basketball game that gets even uglier than Clay’s inept looping.

Inside Tuesday TV: