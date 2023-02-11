‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor who starred in Hollywood Heights and recurred on Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 34 years old.

Longo’s representative confirmed the news, and a family member told TMZ that the actor’s body was found at a residence in Austin, TX, after his wife, Stephanie Clark, asked police to check on him. The official cause of death for Longo — who had three children — has not been revealed.

“Cody was our whole world,” Clark said in a statement, per Variety. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo got his showbiz start in the late 2000s, appearing in a JoJo music video before guest-starring on the TV shows Medium, Brothers & Sisters, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also appeared in the 2009 film Fame and recurred as Nicky Russo on the ABC Family series Make It or Break It.

On the then-NBC soap Days of Our Lives, he played Nicholas Alamain across eight episodes in 2011. And the following year, he starred as Eddie Duran on the TeenNick soap Hollywood Heights.

In later years, Longo guest-starred on Nashville, The Catch, and Secrets and Lies.

As Variety notes, Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020, and the following year, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after being charged with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl. At the time of his plea deal, Longo’s attorney told Clarksville Now that the actor “is innocent of and did not commit any sexual assault” and that “the certified polygraph and extensive evaluation determined Cody did not commit the act he was accused of and charged with.”

“Cody was a dear friend for over a decade, before he was a client,” Alex Gittelson, Longo’s representative, said in a statement, per Variety. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly, and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”