Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has a new cocky villain to face off with in The Flash Season 9 premiere, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of The 100 alum Richard Harmon as the new Captain Boomerang. (Nick E. Tarabay previously played a version of the character, Digger Harkness, who was killed off in the Arrow Season 5 finale, in the Arrowverse.)

In “Wednesday Ever After,” Barry speeds onto the scene after Harmon’s character removes something from a device and introduces himself with, “You must be new in town. I’m The Flash. And you are?”

“I’m your worst nightmare, dumbass. Please, you can call me Captain,” he says before showing off his weapons. Barry realizes he’s the new Captain Boomerang and tells him, “It doesn’t matter how many sticks you throw at me. This ends with you in Iron Heights.”

But this Boomerang won’t let that happen, explaining, “you’ll probably have to kill me first because I’m never going back to that hellhole,” before throwing his weapons at Barry, who speeds out of the way.

Allegra (Kayla Compton) gives Barry the details on him: Owen Mercer, in and out of Iron Heights since the age of 19, and he spent most of his time there getting his butt kicked by the bigger inmates. “Now he’s just your run-of-the-mill baddie, well, except for the explosive hardware,” she says.

Watch the clip above to see The Flash and Boomerang face off and who wins, plus Barry’s plans for the rest of the day that surprise Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Allegra.

Also in the Season 9 premiere “Wednesday Ever After,” Barry creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Plus, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), a new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City.

One thing’s for certain: The final season is getting off to an explosive start.

The Flash, Ninth and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8/7c, The CW