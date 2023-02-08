Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight Season 16 continues to deliver drama with its latest episode, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” which arrives Wednesday, February 8.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the episode, Mackinley is trying to make amends with his new bride Domynique over a situation viewers have yet to see unfold. As they pair gears up for an activity in their Jamaican surroundings, Mackinley finds the words he’s searching for.

“We’re in paradise, this is great, it’s hard not to have a good time,” he begins. “With that, you know, I wanna apologize for the horse thing, and the sailing thing where I take my joking too far and I come off… negative, or complaining,” he says, referring to moments viewers have yet to see in the latest episode.

His speech continues as he adds, “I guess that’s just my banter we’re not used to yet, and clearly doesn’t work as well as I think it works.” As he lets that remark hang in the air, he decides to continue, saying, “I didn’t mean to be misleading by any means.” He goes on to clarify that he’s appreciative of the role Domynique has played in helping him step out of his comfort zone. “I wanna step out of my comfort zone and I do like that you pull me out of my comfort zone.”

But how does Domynique feel? “I’m like a no-bulls**t kind of person,” she says bluntly. “I don’t want excuses, I want results, and from my perception, it’s almost like every other thing that we’ve done here, you’ve complained about it.”

Can she find forgiveness for her new husband? Check out the full clip, above to find out and don’t miss Married at First Sight when it airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime