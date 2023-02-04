Paramount+ Announces Sylvester Stallone Reality Show ‘The Family Stallone’

Move over, Kardashians: The Stallones are the next famous family to take on reality TV. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, will join their daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, in the eight-episode docuseries The Family Stallone, coming soon to Paramount+.

“Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” the streaming service says in a description of The Family Stallone, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife, and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

To hype up the series, Sylvester and his daughters filmed a Paramount+ commercial, which will air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

In that ad — another installment in the streamer’s “Paramount Mountain” marketing push — Sylvester dangles from a Mount Rushmore-like sculpture of himself… before getting sneezed off the rock face.

In a recent interview with THR, the Rocky actor said he didn’t want to regret not spending more time with his children. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s—t for,” he said. “I thought [the reality show] would be the ultimate home movie. This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.’ Just the opposite.”

Indeed, Sylvester has had a career renaissance in recent years. In film, the 76-year-old starred in last year’s Prime Video action pic Samaritan, and he’s a producer of the upcoming Creed III and a star of this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Expendables 4. And on TV, he’s the star and executive producer of the Paramount+ drama Tulsa King, which has been renewed for a second season.

The Family Stallone, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+