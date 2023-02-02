JoJo Siwa is bringing back one of her routines from when she was just 11 years old on Dance Moms and fans are loving it! The singer shared a side-by-side comparison of the routines to TikTok earlier this week, with the original clip from the competition stage alongside the new one, performed at Siwa’s own studio.

Siwa hilariously says in the video “haters gonna love this part.”

@Venapriz comments, “Omg your still amazing at dancing, I love your videos so much!” @RebelMoonsong adds, “I’m so thankful for you as a role model for my daughters. I/we never watched dance moms, only you.”

Siwa was on the hit reality series Dance Moms from Season 4 until Season 6, when she signed a deal with Nickelodeon. In January Siwa reacted to a painful video compilation a fan posted to TikTok of all the times that dance instructor Abby Lee Miller said some hurtful things to her on Dance Moms, the reality show that Siwa appeared on when she was just 9 years old.

“When people hate to try and hurt me but this was my childhood…” read the text that appeared on the screen across the video.

At just 19 years old, she was included on Time‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

