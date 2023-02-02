WWE Star ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo Dies at 68

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

The wrestling world has lost another legend with the death of WWE’s “Leaping” Lanny Poffo.

The 68-year-old’s cause of death is not known at this time. Poffo, a Canadian-born American citizen, began his wrestling career with the All-South Wrestling Alliance in 1974. He won a Tag-Team Championship alongside his father, Angelo. The younger brother of the late Randy Savage, Poffo’s wrestling career was highlighted by a victory over Hulk Hogan.

The WWE paid tribute to Poffo on their website, writing, “Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig]. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

Lanny’s last Instagram post appears to show him outside a production of the musical Wicked.

Fans are paying tribute to the wrestling legend in the comments, with @Daddy2babygirl commenting, “What! No!!!! You just stayed at my Resort in late August! We talked for 45 minutes about your brother, Warrior, and the old WWF era. What a kindhearted and superb soft spoken person. I can’t believe it? NO!!! Rest in Peace Lanny! You’ll be missed my friend.” @Potatobug69 adds, “Missing you already. Thank you for everything you left behind.”

The Iron Sheik, a one-time opponent of Poffo’s, tweeted:

LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 2, 2023

In addition to wrestling, Poffo was an author who wrote two books entitled Leaping Lanny: Wrestling with Rhyme and Limericks from the Heart (And Lungs!).