Sing along with ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ Stream ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Disasters Aboard ‘The Ark,’ ‘Black in Vegas’

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong

Special 8/7c

These songs have got a catchy beat—and you can learn to it. ABC celebrates the enduring appeal of Schoolhouse Rock!, 50 years after these earworms invaded Saturday morning TV in 1973, in a prime-time singalong hosted by “headmaster” Ryan Seacrest. If you’ve yearned to hear “Three Is a Magic Number” interpreted by Black Eyed Peas or Ne-Yo take a spin on “Verb: That’s What’s Happening,” this is your show. Other highlights include the Muppets teaming with comedian Fortune Feimster on “Unpack Your Adjectives,” stars from Disney stage musicals collaborating on “A Noun Is a Person, Place or Thing,” and Shaquille O’Neal joining the Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta on the classic “Conjunction Junction.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Movie Premiere

Nominated for five Oscars, including Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) as supporting actress (though missing the cut for best picture), the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is clouded by the death of Chadwick Boseman (the first film’s T’Challa), but still dominated at the box office, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2022 in a year of blockbusters. Now it’s available for streaming, just three months after it hit theaters.

The Ark

Series Premiere 10/9c

Think Poseidon Adventure in orbit, which only scratches the surface of mayhem in this proudly cheesy sci-fi survival thriller. It’s one calamity after another aboard the exploratory Ark One, which is interrupted midflight by a catastrophe that wipes out all of the ship’s elite command. Those left behind, squabbling over leadership, deal with limited food and water, oxygen deprivation, hallucinations, a hurtling asteroid and painfully inane dialogue (“I won’t lie to you: We’re in a tight spot.”) What this Ark needs is a good Noah.

Soul of a Nation

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

ABC News’ Soul of a Nation docuseries returns with a new installment, kicking off Black History Month with a history of the Black entertainers who have seen their name in lights above the Las Vegas strip. The special also details cultural and political breakthroughs, including how headliners like Frank Sinatra demanded that Black colleagues including bandleader Quincy Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. (seen in a vintage interview) stay in his same hotel, and the 1971 federal consent decree demanding that Black casino/hotel workers be given front-of-house opportunities. Among those interviewed: Smokey Robinson, Usher, Ne-Yo, comedian George Wallace and the Fifth Dimension’s Florence LaRue.

