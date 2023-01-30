The Call Me Kat cat cafe has added a new team member to its staff as 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer guest stars as baker recruit Gideon and we have your exclusive first look at the character.

In the episode “Call Me Fatty Patty,” airing Thursday, February 2, viewers are getting a better look at Gideon’s role among the rest of the gang as he tags along for a road trip to the Smoky Mountains. The outing celebrates Max’s (Cheyenne Jackson) birthday in which Kat (Mayim Bialik), Randi (Kyla Pratt), and Carter (Julian Gant) gift him an RV rental so they can all travel together.

As seen in the photos, above, and below, Gideon is coming prepared with his own luggage, and considering his Amish background, he may be useful in helping the others navigate the wilderness. But apart from his nifty luggage, Gideon has the best accessory around — a winning smile — which he wears on his face through most of these photos.

Kat appears to be equally as eager to have her new employee along for the celebration which will have its ups and downs as Randi and Carter bicker over where they should live together. No matter the challenges that face them though, the episode will include a cozy fireside gathering as teased in the image, below.

See how they fare on the camping trip when the latest episode of Call Me Kat airs on Fox, and let us know what you think of the sneak peek in the comments, below.

Call Me Kat, “Call Me Fatty Patty,” Thursday, February 2, 9:30/8:30c, Fox