‘Call Me Kat’ First Look: Jack McBrayer Joins the Gang for Camping Trip (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, guest star Jack McBrayer, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant in 'Call Me Kat'
Exclusive
Lisa Rose/FOX

Call Me Kat

 More

The Call Me Kat cat cafe has added a new team member to its staff as 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer guest stars as baker recruit Gideon and we have your exclusive first look at the character.

In the episode “Call Me Fatty Patty,” airing Thursday, February 2, viewers are getting a better look at Gideon’s role among the rest of the gang as he tags along for a road trip to the Smoky Mountains. The outing celebrates Max’s (Cheyenne Jackson) birthday in which Kat (Mayim Bialik), Randi (Kyla Pratt), and Carter (Julian Gant) gift him an RV rental so they can all travel together.

Jack McBrayer in 'Call Me Kat'

(Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX)

As seen in the photos, above, and below, Gideon is coming prepared with his own luggage, and considering his Amish background, he may be useful in helping the others navigate the wilderness. But apart from his nifty luggage, Gideon has the best accessory around — a winning smile — which he wears on his face through most of these photos.

Mayim Bialik and Jack McBrayer in 'Call Me Kat'

(Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX)

Kat appears to be equally as eager to have her new employee along for the celebration which will have its ups and downs as Randi and Carter bicker over where they should live together. No matter the challenges that face them though, the episode will include a cozy fireside gathering as teased in the image, below.

Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, guest star Jack McBrayer, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant in 'Call Me Kat'

(Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX)

See how they fare on the camping trip when the latest episode of Call Me Kat airs on Fox, and let us know what you think of the sneak peek in the comments, below.

Call Me Kat, “Call Me Fatty Patty,” Thursday, February 2, 9:30/8:30c, Fox

 

Call Me Kat - FOX

Call Me Kat where to stream

Call Me Kat

Jack McBrayer

Mayim Bialik

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Jefferson White in 'Yellowstone'
1
7 Burning Questions for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2
Annie Wersching
2
‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45
Jake DeArruda on Jeopardy!
3
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Compares Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik
Annie Wersching
4
Celebrity Tributes Pour in for Annie Wersching: ‘A Ray of Sunshine’
Home Improvement - Pamela Anderson Lisa Tim Allen
5
Pamela Anderson Defends Tim Allen After Alleging He Flashed Her