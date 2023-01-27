Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine to Lead ‘The Perfect Nanny’ at HBO

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine
The Perfect Nanny

Nicole Kidman is gearing up for her next HBO series as she will join Maya Erskine to lead the limited series The Perfect Nanny.

The project based on Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Erskine, who is best known for her work on Hulu‘s Pen-15 will write and executive produce. HBO beat out several other outlets in a bidding war for the title, which will be co-produced by Legendary Entertainment with HBO.

'The Perfect Nanny'

(Credit: Amazon)

Published in France as Chanson Douce (Lullaby), Slimani’s The Perfect Nanny tells of the co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire. According to the HBO logline, per THR, the TV adaptation follows a seemingly perfect nanny who goes to work for a couple with two young children, but over time, her helpful personality begins to devolve into something much darker.

The Perfect Nanny marks Kidman’s third series with HBO following her critical success with Big Little Lies and the more recent limited series The Undoing. She’s set to feature in Paramount+‘s forthcoming Taylor Sheridan series Lioness as well as Prime Video‘s Expats, and previously appeared in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, Erskine is in the midst of filming Prime Video’s highly-anticipated Mr. & Mrs. Smith series opposite Donald Glover.

The series will see Kidman reunite with her Blossom Films partner Per Saari as they executive produce with Erskine, Pascal Caucheteux, and Philippe Godeau. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming drama as it continues to take shape at HBO.

