Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Produce ‘Sign Here’ Adaptation for Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is adding another series to her Amazon overall deal with the adaptation of Claudia Lux’s novel Sign Here.

Waller-Bridge will executive produce with Jenny Robbins through Wells Street Films, with Lux set to serve as co-writer and executive producer, according to Variety.

Waller-Bridge’s overall deal with Amazon was recently renewed, so Sign Here will fall under the re-upped deal.

The official logline for the series reads as follows: “A darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.”

It’s not the only series Waller-Bridge currently has in development. Back in March, it was announced that she would be developing a new series for Amazon, but exact details so far are still being hidden.

Waller-Bridge is best known for Fleabag, which began as a one-woman play before being picked up to series and becoming a critical darling. The show’s short two-season run led to a barrage of nominations and Emmy wins for the star, including a Best Actress and Best Writing Emmy.

She’s also known for Killing Eve — but her penchant for character-driven stories about complicated women hasn’t pigeonholed her, as she also rewrote the script for Daniel Craig‘s final Bond film, No Time To Die.

Released in October 2022 to good reviews, Sign Here is Lux’s debut novel. Stay tuned for updates on the series.