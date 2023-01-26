Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special With Star-Studded Guests Coming to NBC

Comedy icon Carol Burnett is getting a special 90th birthday televised celebration from NBC. Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will be a career retrospective airing on Burnett’s 90th birthday, Wednesday, April 26, at 8/7c. The two-hour special will gather Burnett’s close friends, colleagues, and admirers for a night of unforgettable musical performances and personal tributes.

Filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will feature musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, all focused on celebrating different aspects of Burnett’s long life and career, from her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress through her early appearances on The Garry Moore Show, her hit films The Four Seasons, A Wedding, Pete ‘n’ Tillie, and her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in Annie, to her acclaimed sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

Performances will include “Old Friends,” dedicated to Carol’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special Sills and Burnett at the Met; Carol’s memorable songs from Annie; and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from The Carol Burnett Show.

Additional guests at this special party include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, Vicki Lawrence, and many more.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career. I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

“It’s hard to imagine anyone in television more beloved than Carol Burnett,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “To throw this wonderful birthday celebration is clearly our honor, and we can’t wait to share the love that we all have for her with all her adoring fans.”

“This special is going to be the best party ever,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and president of Silent House Productions. “It will be an evening of music, comedy, and dozens of big stars paying tribute to the one and only Carol Burnett. We look forward to everyone at home celebrating right along with us.”

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love is executive produced by Carol Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller, and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions. The special will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, Two-Hour Special, Wednesday, April 26, 8/7c, NBC, Next-Day Streaming on Peacock