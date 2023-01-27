Apple’s Funny-Sad ‘Shrinking,’ Comedy Star Power (Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez) in Streaming Movies, Roots in Residency, Figure Skating on NBC

Shrinking

Series Premiere

Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein team with star Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) as co-creators of a poignant comedy that blends raw sentiment with wry irony. Segel is Jimmy Laird, a therapist still deep in grief after his wife died a year earlier. Jimmy’s newly unorthodox methods with his patients rankle his curmudgeonly boss (the great Harrison Ford) while causing ripple effects among those who know and care about him. The expert ensemble includes Michael Urie as Jimmy’s upbeat best friend and Christa Miller as the nosy neighbor who takes Jimmy’s disgruntled daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) under her wing. Shrinking has such affection for its funny, flawed characters that you may wish to book extra sessions.

Tyler Adams/Netflix

You People

Movie Premiere

black-ish creator Kenya Barris is director and co-writer (with star Jonah Hill) of a comedy that evokes Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in the culture-clash romance of Ezra (Hill) and Amira (Lauren London). Their meet-cute inevitably leads to a meeting of their families, with the Muslim Mohammeds (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) and the Jewish Cohens (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) trying to get along for the sake of their lovebird offspring.

Ana Carballosa/Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding

Movie Premiere

Also making noise is a raucous action farce starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose exotic destination wedding is interrupted by terrorists who take the entire wedding party hostage. Except for the bride and groom-to-be, who go all Die Hard to save the day. The strong supporting cast includes The White Lotus Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden and Lenny Kravitz.

PBS

Next at the Kennedy Center

Moonlighting from their gig as the Tonight Show house band to become the first artist-in-residence for the Kennedy Center’s Hip Hop Culture Program, The Roots performs in concert. They also share the stage with emerging artists being fostered by the program, including Durand Bernarr, singer-songwriter India Shawn and D.C.-based Ezy Truth.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV: