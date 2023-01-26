The Party Down gang is reuniting to cater even more star-studded parties in the long-awaited third season of the Starz cult classic comedy. Now fans can get their first look at a fresh trailer.

Set to debut Friday, February 24 at midnight on the Starz app, Starz streaming, and On Demand platforms, viewers can tune into the linear television debut on Starz at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the United States and Canada. In the newly unveiled trailer, the talented guest stars are uncovered as Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman, Bobby Moynihan, Liv Hewson, Dan Bakkedahl, Judy Reyes, Calum Worthy, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, and Lyric Lewis join the mix.

Season 3 is set ten years following the events of 2010’s Season 2 as most of the Party Down team have moved on, including actor and bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). Following a surprise reunion, the gang finds themselves once again enduring a long line of random parties with oddball guests around Los Angeles.

Joining Scott from the original cast are Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. Helping the team get by this season are the newest recruits Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. And as previously teased, Jennifer Garner and James Marsden are among the ensemble, with Marsden’s part serving as a guest role.

Behind the camera, Party Down is executive produced by showrunner John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge, and Adam Scott. Catch the trailer, above, and also get a peek at the stars in some fun poster key art. Stay tuned for more as we approach Party Down‘s Season 3 return.

Party Down, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, February 24, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Starz (midnight on the Starz app & On Demand)