The Rookie: Feds team is going undercover for a seemingly low-stakes operation in the January 24 episode, airing at 9/8c on ABC.

The team gets the low-down on their latest assignment in the TV Insider exclusive clip above. Unfortunately for Brendon (Kevin Zegers) and Antoinette (Devika Bhise), their first date dinner plans will be interrupted by this case. But team leader Matthew Garza (Felix Solis) doesn’t see why their date can’t take place undercover. They can’t say it won’t be a memorable night!

The gaggle of FBI agents (plus Antoinette) will be disguised as bartenders, servers, and guests at a hotel bar — no cover stories needed. “In order to control the environment on certain opps, we sometimes fill the target location with agents,” Garza explains.

“Super boring,” Laura (Britt Robertson) bemoans. “And what we’re getting paid to do,” Garza quips back.

Simone (Niecy Nash-Betts) is eager to make sure work bestie Brendon and Antoinette can still have their romantic evening, asking Garza if they’ll be done in time for their reservation. Sadly, they won’t, but that’s when Antoinette’s invite to the assignment comes in. Check out the full clip above.

Elsewhere in The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 13, “The Remora,” Simone and Laura help Carter (James Lesure) boost his dating game, and Simone’s daughter (played by Nash-Betts’ actual daughter, Dia Nash!) makes a surprise visit with her new boyfriend.

Following successful starts to the 2022-2023 season for both, The Rookie and the Feds spinoff are now airing back-to-back on Tuesday nights. The Rookie has officially moved its airtime to Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, with The Rookie: Feds following directly after at 9/8c, making for two hours of law enforcement-centric entertainment on the network.

The two shows staged a major crossover event on January 3, reuniting stars Nathan Fillion and Nash-Betts, who have co-starred in several episodes of the OG and spinoff series. The crossover marked both of the shows’ midseason premieres and kicked off The Rookie‘s new time. The show, currently in its fifth season, previously aired on Sundays at 10/9c.

The Rookie: Feds, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC