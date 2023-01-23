A Refresher on ‘The Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross’ Connection to ‘Seinfeld’s Patrick Warburton

Eve Vawter
Comments
Zach Shallcross and Patrick Warburton
ABC, Getty Images

The Bachelor Season 27 star Zach Shallcross is proving that the handsome apple doesn’t fall far from the handsome tree, because he is related to deep-voiced and steely-jawed Patrick Warburton, best known to some as David Puddy from Seinfeld or Kronk from The Emporer’s New Groove.

Fans first saw Warburton on the ABC dating show during Zach’s Hometown Date on The Bachelorette. So how are they connected again?

Rachel Recchia’s ex is actually the nephew of Warburton, which Bachelor Nation is still hilariously riffing about on Twitter now that his season has begun.

Get to Know Zach Shallcross' 30 'Bachelor' Contestants
Related

Get to Know Zach Shallcross' 30 'Bachelor' Contestants

Warburton is the brother of Zach’s mother, Megan. Zach and Warburton are fairly close, so much so that we are hoping to see Paddywarbucks show up on this season of The Bachelor to lend Zach his support!

The veteran actor is also known for his title role on The Tick, Jeb Denton on Less Than Perfect, Jeff Bingham on Rules of Engagement, and Lemony Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also voices the character of Joe Swanson on Family Guy.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

The Bachelor - ABC

The Bachelor where to stream

The Bachelor

Patrick Warburton

Zach Shallcross

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Deidre Hall and Robert Scott Wilson from 'Days of Our Lives'
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star on Marlena’s Death: ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ (VIDEO)
Shawn Robinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
2
Where ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Left Each Couple
Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Frank Military, Barrett Foa, and Renee Felice Smith in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
3
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Jeremy Sisto in 'FBI'
4
Jeremy Sisto Teases Tension on ‘FBI’ Between Jubal & Maggie
Rocky Carroll on 'NCIS'
5
When Rocky Carroll Realized He Was ‘Upgraded as a Director’ on ‘NCIS’