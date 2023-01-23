Harley Quinn will be celebrating Valentine’s Day as only this adult animated comedy series can in a new special coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service has announced that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on Thursday, February 9. HBO Max has also released a trailer (above) and key art (below) for the event.

Fans will see Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) go to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy (Lake Bell) is the best ever. Meanwhile, Bane’s (James Adomian) efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry, and after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface (Alan Tudyk) engages in some self-love.

As the trailer shows, Harley is very excited for this holiday. “Holy s**t, do I love Valentine’s Day! Not only is it the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year, but for 24 hours, you have a bulletproof excuse for doing cheesy s**t for your partner,” she explains. “What’s not to love about Valentine’s Day?”

Ivy just has one request: “As long as it’s low-key.” Harley agrees, but unsurprisingly, that’s not how things turn. Watch the trailer above for the very Harley Quinn take on Valentine’s Day and some of the romance and more to expect.

The voice cast of Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special also includes Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, and Michael Ironside.

The special is based on characters from DC and produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Cuoco, and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Premiere, Thursday, February 9, HBO Max