On Fire Country, Billy Burke is coming to the rescue — and showing off his voice in the January 20 episode. TV Insider has an exclusive clip of him doing both from the upcoming episode “Mama Bear,” in which a former inmate firefighter harboring a grudge against Sharon (Diane Farr) returns to carry out his revenge.

While Vince (Burke) is onstage at the bar singing alongside his brother Luke (returning guest star Michael Trucco), a man approaches Sharon. “Do you go by Sharon these days or chief? Or Mama Bear, like the paper, calls you?” Odin (guest star Aleks Paunovic) asks.

“These days? Have we met?” she asks. He stands in front of her and says, “you tell me.” She doesn’t think so, and when he doesn’t leave her alone, others get involved between the two. Watch the clip above to see things turn violent.

The song Burke’s performing is his new original song, “Burn,” which he wrote. It will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major digital music platforms on Friday, January 20. Burke, who had moved to Seattle in the 1980s to pursue music, previously released two albums, Removed in 2010 and The Underkill in 2018. Check out the official music video of “Burn,” which includes clips from the show, below.

Fire Country is the top new broadcast series of the season and was renewed for its second season just ahead of its midseason return earlier this month. “It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said at the time. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core.”

