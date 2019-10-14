All of the ‘Breaking Bad’ Cameos From ‘El Camino’ Ranked (PHOTOS)

Certainly the cameo fans were looking forward to most, Jesse shared a flashback with his teacher, Walter White, and the conversation over salad bar selections turns profound. “You’re really lucky, you know that? You didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special,” Walt tells his protege of their drug empire. But at the end of the day, fans know something even greater is hopefully around the corner for underdog Pinkman.

The film begins with a moment between Jesse and Mike in which they discuss fresh starts. Their onscreen reunion is layered with emotion considering fans’ knowledge of how things panned out for Mike and Jesse’s concern for the man when he disappeared. The moment sets the film’s tone and teases its ultimate ending.

In a surprising moment, the film ends with a brief scene between Jesse and his former love Jane. Their conversation consists of allowing life to take you where it leads or carving your own path, with the latter being the better option.

As if we couldn’t stand Todd before, El Camino proved us wrong in one of the strongest cameo moments in the film. Todd’s scenes encapsulate the brutal moments Jesse was exposed to during his captivity, and Todd’s lack of empathy creates a chilling environment for all involved.

Ed — also known as the man who makes people disappear — made a pivotal and hefty appearance in the follow-up film. His ultimate role in helping Jesse escape is made even more meaningful in the fact that the star passed away the day the film was released.

Jesse’s lovable friends Skinny Pete and Badger were among the only characters fans could anticipate seeing ahead of the film’s release. So, while it was nice to see them, they’re not making the top of the list since their presence was not surprising. But, there’s no denying that we teared up when Skinny Pete called Jesse his hero.

Jesse’s parents appeared in the film, and it’s the first time fans have seen them since Season 3 of the original series. Considering their lack of presence in the show, their reappearance here isn’t such a big deal either.

Old Joe may have been a fun face to see, but considering his small role in the original series, the reappearance wasn’t as meaningful as some others.

This member of Uncle Jack’s gang reappeared in a flashback sequence, but his lack of development in the series made for lesser excitement when it came to his short cameo.

[Warning: The below and above contains MAJOR spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie]

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has finally debuted, and fans of the original series are sure to be pleased by the amount of cameos littered throughout the film.

Following Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) escape attempt after Walter White’s gun stunt at Uncle Jack’s compound, he heads for none other than Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger’s (Matt Jones) place, where he takes shelter for some time. Along the way, Jesse either remembers or runs into ghosts from his past both alive and dead.

In the gallery above, we're taking a look at the Breaking Bad cameos in the film and how they rank among each other.

Don't spoil it for yourself though — make sure to watch El Camino first

