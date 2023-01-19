Jennifer Garner (Alias) is returning to television in a gripping new mystery series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

The seven-part drama is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19. In anticipation, the streamer shared two first-look images (see below) from the upcoming series during Wednesday’s (January 18) 2023 Winter TCA press tour.

Created and adapted for TV by Dave, alongside series co-creator Josh Singer (Spotlight), The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared.

In addition to Garner and Rice, the cast also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Aisha Tyler (The Boys Presents: Diabolical), Augusto Aguilera (Promised Land), Geoff Stults (Cowboy Bepop), and John Harlan Kim (Purple Hearts).

Garner also serves as executive producer alongside Dave, Singer, and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing) directs the pilot episode, with further episodes directed by Newman, Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer.

The series is one of many highly anticipated Apple Originals set to make their global debut this winter and spring. Other upcoming new shows include Hello Tomorrow!, The Reluctant Traveler, Dear Edward, as well as returning series, Truth Be Told and Schmigadoon!

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 1, Premiere, Friday, April 14, Apple TV+