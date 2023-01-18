Amy Jo Johnson Explains Kimberly’s Absence in Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers’ Reunion Special

Netflix‘s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, slated to premiere April 19, will reunite the original cast in celebration of its 30th anniversary; however, the original Pink Ranger will not be present.

Amy Jo Johnson, known for playing Kimberly Hart from 1993 to 1995 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is missing from the cast, which sees Catherine Sunderland as Kat, the second Pink Ranger, in her stead. “For the record, I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

Although many speculated that the star did not return for several reasons, it appears there is no ill will on her part in terms of not being involved.

Some very sad absences from the original cast include the original Yellow Ranger Trini, played by Thuy Trang, who died in a car accident at only 27 in 2001. Original Green/White Ranger Tommy was played by Jason David Frank, who passed away in November. There’s no confirmation yet if the special will pay tribute to the late actors, but Trini’s character will live on in the show via recent addition Charlie Kersh, who plays her daughter, Minh.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a standalone special that sees the following reprising their roles: original Blue Ranger David Yost as Billy Cranston; the original Black Ranger Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor; the second Red Ranger Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos; the second Yellow Ranger Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell; the second Black Ranger Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, and Sunderland’s Kat fulfilling the Pink Ranger role.

The one-off will also showcase Barbara Goodson as the original American voice of series villain Rita Repula and Richard Horvitz, the robotic voice of Alpha.

Since her days as Kimberly, Johnson went on to play several television characters, such as Flashpoint‘s Jules Callaghan and Felicity‘s Julie Emrick. The actress also made a cameo alongside the late Frank for the 2017 film reboot of the Power Rangers.