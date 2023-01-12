‘Mayans M.C.’ Ending on FX After Season 5

The titular Santo Padre biker club is calling it quits, as it’s been announced that Mayans M.C. is set to end with its upcoming fifth season. The news comes from FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff, which originally premiered on the network in 2008 and lasted until 2014, centers on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. motorcycle gang on the California-Mexico border, and his brother Angel. It’s set two and a half years after the events of Sons and stars J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, and Sarah Bolger, among others.

According to a statement from FX Entertainment President of Original Programming Nick Grad about the fifth season: “The Mayans have battled for respect, territory, and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership. [Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew, and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more, and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Co-creator James followed with, “20th is my home. Dana, Karey, and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick, and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson, who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

A premiere date for the now final season of Mayans has yet to be revealed.