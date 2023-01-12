‘General Hospital’: Genie Francis Says She’s Done Defending Controversial Rape Scene

Martin Holmes
Comments
Genie Francis as Laura in General Hospital
Michael Yada / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Long-time General Hospital star Genie Francis has opened up about the show’s controversial date rape scene from 1979 and how it’s been a “burden” she is tired of having to justify.

Francis, who has played Laura Spencer in the daytime soap since 1977, spoke about the uncomfortable scene during ABC‘s Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, January 11, stating, “I don’t defend it anymore.”

The horrific scene caused controversy, not just because of its inappropriateness but because of how Francis’ character, Laura, later fell in love with the man who raped her, Luke (Anthony Geary), and eventually married him.

“You know, as a young kid, at 17, I was told to play rape, and I played it,” Francis said (via People). “I didn’t even know what it was. But, at 17, you follow the rules, and you do as you are told, and you aim to please. At 60, I don’t feel the need to defend that anymore.”

'General Hospital' 60th Anniversary: ABC Reveals Special Plans to Mark Event
Related

'General Hospital' 60th Anniversary: ABC Reveals Special Plans to Mark Event

“I think that the story was inappropriate, I don’t condone it, and it’s been a burden that I’ve had to carry to try to justify that story, and so I’m not doing that anymore,” she continued. “I think, when a woman says ‘No,’ that she should be listened to, and if you replay that scene, you don’t have Laura just saying ‘No.’ You have her screaming ‘No.'”

Francis’ latest comments echo what she said in the 2020 primetime documentary special The Story of Soaps, where she said of the scene, “I’ve had to justify it for so many years, and I have to say, it feels good to sit here and say I won’t justify it. It’s awful. They shouldn’t have done it.”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023, and ABC will honor the cast and crew with a special stage dedication at the Prospect Studios.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Genie Francis

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sonya Eddy (L), Jane Elliot (R)
1
‘General Hospital’ 60th Anniversary: ABC Reveals Special Plans to Mark Event
Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette in 'Night Court'
2
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why ‘Night Court’ Revival Works
Mishael Morgan in 'The Young and the Restless'
3
‘Chicago Med’: Mishael Morgan Promises Dupre ‘Is Not Going Away’
Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio on 'Jeopardy!'
4
Ken Jennings to Host ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ With 6 Returning Champs
Ryan Seacrest in 'Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong'
5
Ryan Seacrest to Host ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ 50th Anniversary Special