Lynette Hardaway of Trump Supporting Duo Diamond & Silk Dies at 51

Lynette Hardaway, better known as Diamond of the conservative political vlogger duo Diamond and Silk, has died. She was 51.

The news of Hardaway’s passing was revealed by Donald Trump on Monday (January 9) on the social media platform Truth Social and later verified by the duo’s official Twitter account. A cause of death has not been confirmed as of writing.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA,” tweeted the verified Diamond and Silk Twitter account.

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA. Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Trump told his Truth Social followers, “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina.”

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time!” he continued. “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

Diamond and Silk rose to fame through their YouTube channel, where they talked politics and aired their unabashed support for Trump throughout his presidential campaign, his presidency, and afterward. In December 2015, they joined Trump as the “Stump for Trump Girls” on stage at his Raleigh, North Carolina, rally.

The pair regularly featured on Fox News shows such as Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox & Friends. In 2018, they were given their own show on the network’s online streaming service Fox Nation. However, they were let go from Fox News in April 2020 after questioning COVID-19 data, claiming the number of deaths were being inflated to make Trump look incompetent.

While the cause of death is unknown as of now, in November 2022, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account asked for followers to send their prayers for Diamond. “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond,” the tweet read.