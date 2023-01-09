Quinn Redeker: ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘The Young and Restless’ Actor Dies at 88

Longtime soap actor Quinn Redeker, known for his roles on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’s The Young and Restless, died on December 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Redeker, whose television career spans over three decades, is best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our lives from 1979 to 1987, as well as his 200-episode credit on The Young and Restless as Rex Sterling. Redeker was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the former series. Once in 1989 and again in 1990 for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime for The Young and the Restless.

He also was a two-time winner at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, taking the 1983 Soapy Award for Best Villain for his role on Days of our Lives, as well as the 1989 award for “Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime” for The Young and the Restless.

His credits also include guest appearances on shows such as Starsky & Hutch, Cannon, The Six Million Dollar Man, Mannix, That Girl, Sea Hunt, and Barnaby Jones, to name a few.

Redeker, alongside Lou Garfield, co-authored the screenplay for the 1978 Robert de Niro film The Deer Hunter, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a WGA Award for Best Drama Written Directly for the Screenplay.