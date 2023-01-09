‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in 'Fatal Attraction'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Fatal Attraction

 More

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction.

Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.

Fatal Attraction takes a deep dive into the story behind 1987’s classic psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The drama explores fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. Caplan takes on the role of Alex, originated by Close in the film, a woman who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair.

Joshua Jackson steps into Douglas’ role as Dan, the object of Alex’s obsession. In a newly-released teaser images, viewers get a peek at what this new version of the story may look like in a modern setting. But Alex’s obsession isn’t Dan’s only problem, it’s also his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

Loyal and loving, Beth is a mother and small business owner who has her world turned upside down when Dan’s indiscretion threatens to destroy their life together. Along for the ride are Alyssa Jirrels as Dan and Beth’s daughter Ellen, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, Brian Goodman as Beth’s best friend Arthur Tomlinson, David Meunier as professor Richard Macksey, and Dee Wallace as Emma Rauch.

Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the 'Rabbit Hole' — New Series Sets Premiere Date
Related

Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the 'Rabbit Hole' — New Series Sets Premiere Date

Helping to bring the story to the small screen is writer, showrunner, and executive producer Alexandra Cunningham, who shares co-story credit with fellow executive producer Kevin J. Hynes. Additional executive producers include Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Catch the tease, above, and don’t miss Fatal Attraction when the series arrives on Paramount+ this spring.

Fatal Attraction, Series Premiere, TBD, Paramount+

Fatal Attraction (2023)

Amanda Peet

Joshua Jackson

Lizzy Caplan

Reno Wilson

Toby Huss

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ray Lalonde on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Big Ed and Liz on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
2
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Are Big Ed & Liz Done for Good?
Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Katrina Law-'NCIS'
3
A ‘NCIS’ Three-Way, College Football Championship, ‘Detectorists’ Special, ‘Koala Man’
Kiefer Sutherland in 'Rabbit Hole'
4
Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the ‘Rabbit Hole’ With New Series
Robyn Brown on Sister Wives
5
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Shares Thoughts on Kody Having More Wives