Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks a Year Since ‘Full House’ Star’s Death

It’s been one year since the world lost one of its most recognizable TV dads, Bob Saget. The actor and comedian known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos was 65 at the time of his death.

Saget died in his sleep while on tour in Florida, and it was later revealed that the performer had accidentally hit his head, resulting in fatal damage. The loss impacted not only Saget’s wife, daughters, and colleagues, but the many fans who adored him, and now Kelly Rizzo is looking back on her husband’s death one year later in an article for People.

“First and foremost I want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love and support over this past year… even though one whole year has passed, the constant support and love for Bob has not subsided and his family and I are very grateful for that,” Rizzo began her piece.

While Rizzo recounts watching silly videos Saget sent to her or laughing at his voice, she also acknowledges the things he may not have seen but would have enjoyed nonetheless, particularly comedy specials. “Every time I hear a funny joke, I think ‘Bob would laugh at that’ or ‘Bob would love that joke.'”

Rizzo particularly calls out a recent Bill Burr special she watched, and how “the entire time in my head I kept thinking, ‘Bob would love that!'” And had Saget been alive to see and laugh along with her, Rizzo said, “‘he’d call Bill right afterward to tell him how brilliant he is.’ That was the kind of comedian Bob was, he always gave that love to his friends and wanted to know how much he appreciated their talents.”

Rizzo credits Saget’s daughters for providing the most comfort in his absence. “I can’t imagine not having each other through this painful journey. They are true miracles and angels and the gratitude I have that we have each other is immeasurable. I thank God for them every day.” She also thanks her family for their support as well as “Bob’s friends,” who Rizzo said are “such a special group of friends who still check in with me all the time and make sure I’m doing OK.”

Of moments she thinks back on, Rizzo said, “The one specific moment I think of is our wedding day. It was so beautiful and so special and truly magical. I’m so grateful we got to share that with each other and our loved ones.” She also thinks of quieter times when they’d sit on the couch watching TV together.

“Time means nothing and everything all at once and most sense of the reality of time goes out the window. But it does NOT feel like one year since I’ve seen or talked to my husband,” Rizzo declared. “That just feels surreal.”

“He taught me so much about how to be a better person, how to love ourselves and others more completely. He taught me that life can be very hard and that death is a part of it all and we just have to tell everyone we love how much we love them because we never know how long we have,” Rizzo added. “I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it’s not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable.”

Rizzo concludes her piece by writing, "He truly was a GREAT man."