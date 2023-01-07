The last thing Officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) wants to do after watching Officer Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley) get shot right in front of him is exactly what he has to do in the East New York winter premiere on January 8, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

After checking on how Officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) is doing, Sandeford shares that he blames himself. “I was too slow. Younger reflexes might have got the shot off in time.” She insists he can’t know that, then notices blood under his fingernails.

As soon as Sandeford sees Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), he hurries over to ask if he can be in the observation room while the suspect is questioned. “Absolutely not,” she tells him.

“I gotta tell you, it’s almost impossible staying sidelined from all of this,” Sandeford admits, trying to convince her to let him guide the detectives in the questioning. Watch the clip above to see her very good reason for why she can’t let him do that.

The winter premiere picks up where the fall finale, “When Dinosaurs Roamed the Earth,” left off. As the one ended, Sandeford was teasing Bentley about how tough it must be to buy coffee from a bodega because he can’t specify the kind of nutmilk. It’s all part of being his training officer, Sandeford had claimed, because it’s not just about being a cop. “I’m training you to be like me,” he said. And so Bentley wondered why he couldn’t drive then. Sandeford tossed him the keys and indicated for him to do just that — but then someone driving by shot Bentley twice as he was about to get in the car. Sandeford tried shooting after it but was too late.

Now, in “10-13,” with Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and the team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own.

East New York, Winter Premiere, Sunday, January 8, 8:30/7:30c, CBS