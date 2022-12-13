Well, this is a dream come true.

TV Insider has exclusively learned that Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines (a TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorite!) is set to reprise her role as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, during The Flash‘s upcoming ninth and final season.

“As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season,” says showrunner Eric Wallace.

“Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my “Arrowverse Bucket List” team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Maines — who is currently starring on Hulu’s Darby and the Dead — made history in 2018 when she joined Supergirl‘s fourth season as TV’s first-ever trans superhero. Her Nia Nal was originally introduced as a young reporter working for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and over time, it was revealed that she was actually an alien with pre-cog abilities to “dream” the future.

Before that, Maines was already a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ youth on- and off-screen, and has since been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and was a Variety “Power of Young Hollywood” and “Power of Pride” honoree. She has also been recognized by the HRC for her activism, co-authored her New York Times best-selling biography, Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family with Amy Ellis Nutt, and continues to be a tireless champion for trans rights.

Sounds like the perfect warrior to work side-by-side with our Iris, huh?