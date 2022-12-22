NBA Christmas Day 2022 TV Schedule & Preview

ABC and ESPN are decking the halls with wall-to-wall NBA basketball on Christmas Day.

All five games are simulcast and ABC and ESPN, with 13 hours of coverage showcasing Association’s top teams and biggest stars. Here’s a rundown of the December 25 schedule and game previews:

Noon/11a c, Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
The day starts with a matchup of two surging Eastern Conference teams as Joel Embiid and James Harden lead the 76ers against Julius Randle and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Broadcasters: Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick, Cassidy Hubbarth

2:30/1:30c, Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Two of the NBA’s premier talents collide at American Airlines Center in Dallas as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks host LeBron James and the Lakers. Broadcasters: Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Monica McNutt

5/4c, Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
The most compelling matchup on Christmas Day has a clash of Eastern Conference powers with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks into TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Broadcasters: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

8/7c, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
The struggling Warriors will be without Steph Curry (sidelined with a shoulder injury) as they host Ja Morant and the Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco. The two teams met in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals, won by the Warriors 4-2. Broadcasters: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters

10:30/9:30c, Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets welcome Devin Booker and the Suns into Denver’s Ball Arena to begin their regular-season series. Broadcasters: Beth Mowins, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano

