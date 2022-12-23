Get Your ‘Knives Out’ for ‘Glass Onion,’ Putting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, CNN Takes on Taylor Swift, Home for the Holidays
Glass Onion, the sequel to the hit mystery-comedy Knives Out, arrives on Netflix. A Showtime documentary goes behind the scenes of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. A CNN “FlashDoc” investigates the copyright lawsuit brought against Taylor Swift. CBS’ annual A Home for the Holidays special highlights stories of adoption, accompanied by uplifting music.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
After a (too)-short theatrical release, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit mystery-comedy Knives Out moves to streaming. Daniel Craig reprises his role as flamboyant sleuth Benoit Blanc, who’s summoned to a private Greek island owned by tech gazillionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where an eccentric circle of “Disruptors” has gathered for a murder-mystery weekend that turns truly deadly. Janelle Monáe disrupts the disrupters when she intrudes on the action as Bron’s disgruntled former partner, and as the title suggests, there are layers of deception to unravel before Blanc gets to the bottom of this puzzle. Others having the time of their lives (and possibly deaths): Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista.
The Show: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show
There were an awful lot of moving parts to this year’s Super Bowl halftime extravaganza staged Feb. 13 at L.A.’s Sofi Stadium, a celebration of hip-hop featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The Show reveals how it all came together.
FlashDocs
The news network’s FlashDocs unit examines the copyright lawsuit from songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, alleging that Taylor Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” copied material from their 2000 song “Playas Gon’ Play” for the girl group 3LW. The case was settled and subsequently dismissed earlier this month, but it raises larger issues about creators’ rights and cultural appropriation, which are explored in interviews with songwriters Tayla Parx and Kandi Burruss and leading music journalists.
A Home for the Holidays
Gloria Estefan hosts the yearly special that tells inspiring stories of adoption, profiling four families who became “forever” homes to children in foster care. Performers providing uplifting accompaniment include Estefan, David Foster & Kat McPhee, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Andy Grammer.
Inside Friday TV:
- Network holiday repeats include, on ABC, Mickey Saves Christmas (8/7c) and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8:30/7:30c); on NBC, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8/7c) and 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas (8:30/7:30c); a CBS replay of the 2021 movie Christmas Takes Flight (9/8c); and on The CW, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (8/7c) and Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (9/8c).
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! (8/7c, MTV): In case you missed it on CBS earlier this week, here’s another chance to catch the Christmas diva in concert from the stage of Madison Square Garden.
- We’re Here (10/9c, HBO): In the first of a two-part episode, drag icons Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela head to Florida, described as “the epicenter of anti-queer hysteria,” to bring messages of encouragement and acceptance to victims of prejudice and to Vico, a traumatized survivor of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.
- The Last Cowboy (10/9c, CMT): Find out who wins the “Run for the Million” competition in the season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) reality series spotlighting the sport of horse reining.
- Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year (7:30/6:30c, 4:30 pm/PT, streaming on Disney+): Argentinian pop superstar Tini Stoessel performs live from the Argentine Polo Ground in Buenos Aires to an international streaming audience.
- Strange World (streaming on Disney+): The animated adventures of a family of explorers was a box-office disappointment when released at Thanksgiving, making its streaming debut just in time for Christmas.