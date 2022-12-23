Get Your ‘Knives Out’ for ‘Glass Onion,’ Putting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, CNN Takes on Taylor Swift, Home for the Holidays

Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Movie Premiere

After a (too)-short theatrical release, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit mystery-comedy Knives Out moves to streaming. Daniel Craig reprises his role as flamboyant sleuth Benoit Blanc, who’s summoned to a private Greek island owned by tech gazillionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where an eccentric circle of “Disruptors” has gathered for a murder-mystery weekend that turns truly deadly. Janelle Monáe disrupts the disrupters when she intrudes on the action as Bron’s disgruntled former partner, and as the title suggests, there are layers of deception to unravel before Blanc gets to the bottom of this puzzle. Others having the time of their lives (and possibly deaths): Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista.

The Show: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

Special 9/8c

There were an awful lot of moving parts to this year’s Super Bowl halftime extravaganza staged Feb. 13 at L.A.’s Sofi Stadium, a celebration of hip-hop featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The Show reveals how it all came together.

FlashDocs

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

The news network’s FlashDocs unit examines the copyright lawsuit from songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, alleging that Taylor Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” copied material from their 2000 song “Playas Gon’ Play” for the girl group 3LW. The case was settled and subsequently dismissed earlier this month, but it raises larger issues about creators’ rights and cultural appropriation, which are explored in interviews with songwriters Tayla Parx and Kandi Burruss and leading music journalists.

A Home for the Holidays

8/7c

Gloria Estefan hosts the yearly special that tells inspiring stories of adoption, profiling four families who became “forever” homes to children in foster care. Performers providing uplifting accompaniment include Estefan, David Foster & Kat McPhee, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Andy Grammer.

