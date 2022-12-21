‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Teases Season 7 Will Arrive in 2023

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s return is closer than fans may have thought possible as Season 7 of Starz‘s fan-favorite fantasy romance series eyes a 2023 premiere.

In an Instagram post, star Sam Heughan shared an image of himself and costar Caitriona Balfe in character as Claire and Jamie Fraser with the caption, “Lots to look forward to in the new year! Happy Holidays all! @outlander_starz.” The photo appears to be from the upcoming seventh season of the show based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels.

Season 6 of the popular drama aired in early 2022, making the announcement of a 2023 return even more exciting because it means the ever-dreaded Droughtlander is almost over. With just days away from the new year, viewers are closer to the mystery premiere date for Starz’s super-sized season of Outlander.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

As viewers will recall, Outlander‘s upcoming chapter will feature 16 installments, making up for Season 6’s shortened eight-episode run in 2022. Only time will tell when these episodes will begin to air, but until then fans have plenty of time to revisit Seasons 1 through 6. Season 7 will be the first to feature 16 episodes since Season 1, which began airing nearly 10 years ago in 2014.

For those less familiar with Outlander, it follows the epic love story of World War II combat nurse Claire Randall (Balfe) who finds herself transported through time to 18th-century Scotland where she meets highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Heughan). From there, the duo’s love story unfolds in a series of events that includes a marriage, a 20-year separation incited by the Battle of Culloden, and an eventual move to America where they settle on a patch of land in North Carolina they name Fraser’s Ridge, among many other things.

Season 6 left fans on quite a cliffhanger as the pair were once again separated with Claire being accused of murder after Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) was found dead in her garden. Stay tuned for more details on Outlander‘s return as new information becomes available, and relive every pivotal moment from the series by streaming Seasons 1 through 6 anytime on the Starz app.

Outlander, Season 7, Coming 2023, Starz