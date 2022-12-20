‘Snowfall’ Sets Sixth & Final Season Premiere Date at FX

FX is preparing for the beginning of the end of its long-running series Snowfall. It will officially debut its sixth and final season on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Along with announcing the premiere date, FX has also revealed that the season will open with two installments of the 10-episode final season and released new images including a still of star Damson Idris and specialized key art. In addition to debuting on FX, episodes of Snowfall‘s final season will be available the next day on Hulu.

Over the course of its first five seasons, Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction of rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant South Central Los Angeles community. In Season 6, the action picks up in 1986 as a civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.

Franklin (Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, DEA, and CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized and corrupt C.R.A.S.H. units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive it? Only time will tell.

Created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Andron, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael Landon, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie, and John LaBrucherie. Meanwhile, Singleton continues to be posthumously credited as an executive producer.

In addition to starring, Idris produces the series, and Andron serves as Snowfall‘s showrunner. Stay tuned for Snowfall‘s return in 2023, and in the meantime, catch up with prior seasons anytime on Hulu.

Snowfall, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)

