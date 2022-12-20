Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany on ABC‘s General Hospital and its spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift, has died at age 55.

The sad news was broken by her close friend Octavia Spencer. The soap actress passed away on December 19, according to an Instagram post from Spencer, stating: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”

Eddy grew up in Concord, CA, went to UC Davis, and double-majored in English and African-American studies, with a minor in Dramatic Arts. After college, she made her acting debut in Ruby Dee’s play Zora Is My Name and made a name for herself, performing in stage plays such as Comedy of Errors and productions of The Crucible, Pericles, and as the Witch in Into The Woods. Ms. Eddy won an Arty Award for portraying Bloody Mary in South Pacific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

In 1990 Eddy moved to Los Angeles and appeared in several ’90s sitcoms, including Married… with Children, The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, and Home Improvement. After several reoccurring roles in CBS‘ Joan of Arcadia in 2004, she joined General Hospital in 2006 as head nurse Epiphany Johnson and is credited with over 500 episode appearances.

Her filmography has over 100 credits across television and movie that spans three decades, appearing in films such as Robin Williams’ Patch Adams, Barbershop, to the most recent installment of the anthology horror franchise V/H/S.

The official announcement makes it real. 😔@TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news. Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!@GeneralHospital Actress #SonyaEddy Dead At 55, @octaviaspencer announces https://t.co/M6Na8AliaH via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 20, 2022

The story is still developing.