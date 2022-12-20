Jamie Lopez Dies: ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE TV‘s Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37.

Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account, which shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos honoring Lopez.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.”

The post continued, “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We’d like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time. Sincerely, Team Jamie.”

An official cause of death has yet to be revealed; however, according to TMZ, the reality star suffered heart complications over the weekend. The outlet also reported Lopez was preparing to film the second season of Super Sized Salon at the time of her death.

The first season of Super Sized Salon premiered in July 2022 and followed Lopez and the staff at Babydoll Beauty Couture, the beauty salon Lopez founded after facing discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized. The series highlights the loud and diverse personalities and consistent workplace drama, all while the crew aims to satisfy their mission of making all women feel beautiful.

Lopez also opened up about her weight loss during the first season, detailing how she learned to walk again after losing 400 pounds. In a trailer for the show, Lopez revealed that at one point in her life, she weighed 846 pounds.

“It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful,” she told Yahoo Beauty in 2017. “When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy.”