‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Amanda Brugel Joins Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’

Amanda Brugel, best known for playing Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, has been cast in a recurring role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter.

According to Deadline, Brugel will portray the character of Blaire, a close friend of Jennifer Connelly‘s (Snowpiercer) Daniela. She will star alongside Joel Edgerton (The Stranger), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Oakes Fegley (Person of Interest), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).

The nine-episode series is based on the acclaimed book by Blake Crouch, who will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project. The story follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Wonder soon turns to nightmares when Jason tries to get back to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he sets out on a harrowing journey to return to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Brugel currently stars in Hulu’s hit drama series The Handmaid’s Tale and the CBC comedy-drama series Pretty Hard Cases. This also marks her second project co-starring alongside Connelly, having appeared as the recurring character Eugenia on TNT’s Snowpierecer. She will next be seen in the HBO Max/CBC series Sort Of and AMC’s Parish.

Dark Matter is executive produced by Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Jakob Verbruggen is on board to direct the first three episodes.

Dark Matter, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+