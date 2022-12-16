Vanna White Celebrates 40 Years With ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Vanna White is feeling “grateful” after 40 years with Wheel of Fortune and celebrated the momentous milestone in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The world-famous letter-turner took to social media to mark four decades with the long-running game show. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune,” White wrote alongside a current photo showing her and host Pat Sajak and another photo from their early days on the show.

“It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too!” she continued. “I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you! (And the cake was delicious!)”

White was referencing the cake seen in the first photo, which shows her and Sajak standing next to an elaborately designed Wheel of Fortune-themed cake, featuring a money wheel, letter board, and several Vanna White cardboard cut-outs.

The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account also celebrated White’s anniversary, sharing a behind-the-scenes look on the set of the hit show, where the cake was revealed.

“Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first Wheel of Fortune,” Sajak told the studio audience in the clip. “And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear.”

“It seems like only yesterday!” White replied in the comments.

White received a number of celebratory messages from fans and famous friends. “Legend! Such an incredible milestone. Plus, you look the same @officialvannawhite !! Love you!,” commented talk show host and former Celebrity Apprentice winner, Leeza Gibbons.

“ICON!” wrote actress Jo Champa, while Silk Stalkings alum Janet Gunn added, “Wowwww!! That’s so incredible Vanna!”

Earlier this month, White, who joined Wheel a year after Sajak, told People that she can’t imagine not co-hosting the show. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters,” she said.