‘Harry & Meghan’: 9 Major Reveals Made in Part 2 of Netflix Series

The final batch of Harry & Meghan episodes have arrived and with them, plenty of interesting reveals about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ranging from the heartbreak of a miscarriage to familial discord and quaint details about the couple’s life post-Royal duties, we’re breaking down all of the must-know details and reveals, below, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Going to the Chapel

The couple offers insight into their wedding day, and Meghan remembers how calm she was the morning of the ceremony, recalling her desire to have a croissant and mimosa, and play “Going to the Chapel of Love” on the way to the castle where she wed Harry. Music was key for the day, and according to the couple, King Charles had been a key collaborator on securing orchestras and other performers for the special day.

Oprah Visited Nottingham Cottage

In Episode 4, the couple reflected on their time living in England, particularly their shared time at Nottingham Cottage, a small house on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Fondly remembering the setting, Meghan recalled occasions when Harry would hit his head on the slanted ceilings, or their quiet moments cuddled up. One particularly memorable experience included a visit from Oprah Winfrey. Harry recalled the television icon’s reaction to their home, paraphrasing Winfrey as saying, “No one would ever believe it.”

Moving Away

Before Meghan and Harry moved stateside, the pair had reportedly planned several other possible relocations in the years leading up to their step back from public Royal duties. In 2018, they entertained the idea of moving to New Zealand, but when that didn’t pan out, they explored the possibility of South Africa in 2019. When that fell through, Vancouver was their next option, but as many will recall, their hopes to relocate there permanently broke publicly, and once reporters discovered their location, Meghan and Harry had to leave for fear over their safety.

Family Tensions

When Harry returned to England to discuss the terms of his and Meghan’s departure from public duties, he recalls having arguments with his father and brother, saying Prince William yelled at him. Not long after, stories about a wedge between the brothers broke publicly and so a joint statement was released to try and dispel any suspicions. Harry claims he was not consulted and didn’t sign off on this joint statement, hinting at the dishonesty within the Institution.

Real Danger

The online hate targeted towards the couple, particularly Meghan, was also examined in these episodes, and she conveyed the reality of online trolls. According to the Duchess, any online threats must be reported to her security team for fear of potential harm. Meghan and Harry wanted to drive home that selling stories and throwaway comments online could turn into a truly dangerous situation.

Meghan’s Miscarriage

After settling into life in California, Meghan and Harry moved into their Santa Barbara home following a stay with Tyler Perry where they went under the radar for six weeks. Meghan’s friend and actress Abigail Spencer recalled visiting on their first day at the home, and how the Duchess was in a lot of pain before collapsing with Archie in her arms. It was the day she had a miscarriage. Happening the first day she and Harry woke up in their new home, he believes it was induced by stress related to her lawsuit with The Daily Mail.

Like Grandmother, Like Grandaughter

Harry talked about his and Meghan’s children, saying that Archie may take after his wife, but he believes Lilibet takes after his mother Princess Diana, and the Spencers, noting she has blue eyes and reddish-blonde hair. The docuseries also reveals plenty of never-before-seen footage and photos of the young family together.

Tyler Perry the Godfather

While Tyler Perry hadn’t met the couple until they came to stay at his home in California, he related to Meghan’s struggles with her father talking to the press, remembering his own instances of his family acting differently about his heightened fame. Because of his role in Meghan and Harry’s latest chapter of life, he was asked to be the godfather to Lilibet, making him an honorary member of the family.

Ashleigh’s Friendship

Meghan shared that she and her niece Ashleigh became close again last year, and she’s quickly become a favorite among Archie and Lilibet as revealed in sweet snapshots of her with the children.

All of these reveals and more were made in the pivotal docuseries. Check it out for yourself on Netflix and let us know what surprised you the most while watching in the comments, below.

