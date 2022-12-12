Prince Harry Claims Royals Lied ‘to Protect My Brother’ in New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Netflix

Harry & Meghan

 More

The first three episodes of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released last Thursday (December 8), already have people talking, but a new trailer for the remaining episodes is sure to cause even more buzz.

In the newly released teaser (watch below) for episodes four to six, Prince Harry appears to remark on a royal family cover-up. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother but weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us,” the Duke of Sussex says, referencing his wife, Meghan Markle, and his brother Prince William.

The trailer also continues to look at how the press and media have hounded the royal couple, which was a major focus of the first three episodes. “I wasn’t been thrown to the wolves; I was been fed to the wolves,” Meghan states. Elsewhere, Harry refers to the British media’s tactics as “institutional gaslighting.”

“I’ve always felt this was a fight worth fighting for,” Harry continues as the video shows footage of the couple leaving the royal family and moving to the United States for a fresh start.

The docuseries is directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale) and features commentary from friends and family, most of whom had never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

'Harry & Meghan': 12 Revelations From Netflix Docuseries So Far
Related

'Harry & Meghan': 12 Revelations From Netflix Docuseries So Far

Across the first three episodes, Harry and Meghan discussed several topics, including how they first met, Meghan’s first Christmas with the royal family, their last night of freedom before the media exposed their relationship, and Meghan’s family history, including her relationship with her father and niece.

The series is produced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in 2020.

Harry & Meghan, Volume 2, Thursday, December 15, Netflix

Harry & Meghan - Netflix

Harry & Meghan where to stream

Harry & Meghan

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry

Prince William

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Nelson and June Blair in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet
1
June Blair of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Dies at 90
Danica McKellar
2
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe’s Great American Family Exit
Kevin McHale
3
‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Slams ID Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’
Sneakerella Chosen Jacobs El Lexi Underwood Kira King
4
Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards: See All the Winners
Baking It
5
‘Baking It’: Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler Tease Star-Studded Holiday Special