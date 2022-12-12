The first three episodes of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released last Thursday (December 8), already have people talking, but a new trailer for the remaining episodes is sure to cause even more buzz.

In the newly released teaser (watch below) for episodes four to six, Prince Harry appears to remark on a royal family cover-up. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother but weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us,” the Duke of Sussex says, referencing his wife, Meghan Markle, and his brother Prince William.

The trailer also continues to look at how the press and media have hounded the royal couple, which was a major focus of the first three episodes. “I wasn’t been thrown to the wolves; I was been fed to the wolves,” Meghan states. Elsewhere, Harry refers to the British media’s tactics as “institutional gaslighting.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I’ve always felt this was a fight worth fighting for,” Harry continues as the video shows footage of the couple leaving the royal family and moving to the United States for a fresh start.

The docuseries is directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale) and features commentary from friends and family, most of whom had never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

Across the first three episodes, Harry and Meghan discussed several topics, including how they first met, Meghan’s first Christmas with the royal family, their last night of freedom before the media exposed their relationship, and Meghan’s family history, including her relationship with her father and niece.

The series is produced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in 2020.

Harry & Meghan, Volume 2, Thursday, December 15, Netflix