Vikings: Valhalla is on the verge of its Season 2 premiere as we head into 2023 and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling the official trailer and photos promising epic adventures to come.

Season 2 drops Thursday, January 12 on the streamer, and these sneak peeks offer a small glimpse at the action viewers can expect when that date arrives. Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla follows the heroic exploits of some of the most famous Vikings to ever live.

At the heart of it all are legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As they carve out their own paths in Season 2, viewers follow along as they carry on after the tragic fall of Kattegat.

While the event has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies, the three Vikings find themselves inextricably tied to one another. Finding themselves fugitives in Scandinavia, they’re forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat as the trailer teases, above.

Season 2 has 8 episodes and also features Hayat Kamille, Lujza Richter, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Bradley Freegard. Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced for television by showrunner Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the thrilling new trailer, above, and tune into Vikings: Valhalla when Season 2 arrives in 2023.

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Netflix