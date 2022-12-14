“Kingstown is not a city. It’s a town. Nothing stays hidden in a town,” Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) warns in the trailer for the new season of the Paramount+ drama.

Mayor of Kingstown returns for its second season on Sunday, January 15, 2023, on the streaming service, and in the aftermath of the prison riot, they “need a pecking order inside, so we have control on the outside.” But that’s much easier said than done.

While Mike’s brother Kyle (Taylor Handley) wants to “work together,” he’s told, “We’re going to make things right, brother, you gotta be patient.”

And as Miriam (Dianne Wiest) warns, “Even saints have their breaking point.” Watch the trailer above for a look at the chaos, family business, and more to come. Plus check out the key art, featuring a bloody and bruised Renner as Mike, below.

Mayor of Kingstown, from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Dillon, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

The drama is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Joining Sheridan and Dillon as executive producers are Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

Sheridan’s slate at Paramount+ continues to grow. In addition to the returning Mayor of Kingstown, he had 1883 and has Tulsa King as well as 1923, premiering on Sunday, December 18. Plus, he still has the upcoming Lioness and Land Man.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 15, 2023, Paramount+