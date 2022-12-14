The Friday Night Lights reunion on Apple TV+ is coming in February.

The streaming service has announced that the 10-episode Dear Edward, from Jason Katims and starring Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, and more, will premiere on Friday, February 3, 2023. Three episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by one weekly through March 24, 2023. Check out the photos Apple TV+ has released above and below.

Dear Edward is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano and described as “a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.”

The drama tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

In addition to Britton, Schilling, and O’Brien, the ensemble cast includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Napolitano, Jeni Mulein, and actor/filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who directs the first episode.

Dear Edward, which was ordered to series in February, is one of the latest projects to come to the streaming service that, since its launch on November 1, 2019, has been honored with 293 wins and 1,274 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and the 2022 Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Dear Edward, Series Premiere, Friday, February 3, 2023, Apple TV+