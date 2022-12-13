Eugene Levy is gearing up for his big television return as Apple TV+ sets a premiere date for The Reluctant Traveler, a new eight-part season that finds the Schitt’s Creek actor on a globe-trotting tour of the world.

Officially set to kick off on Friday, February 24, 2023, The Reluctant Traveler is sending Levy to explore remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them despite not being “the adventurous type.” Among the intriguing and beautiful destinations Levy will explore are Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States.

In other words, he’s not staying at the Rosebud Motel any longer, ditching the small-town digs from the Emmy-winning series in which he costarred along real-life son Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. Instead, viewers will get a more personal look at Levy who is self-confessedly not your typical travel show host.

While he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in traveling, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Thankfully, he’s taking viewers along for the ride. In anticipation of the show’s premiere, Apple TV+ unveiled a first-look photo of Levy on the go, above, in which he’s toting a trusty suitcase and nothing else.

Packing it with trepidation, Levy hopes his experiences will lead to a whole new chapter in life and allow him to confront some of his long-held fears. The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour, meanwhile, Levy and David Brinley serve as executive producers. Get ready for the eye-opening adventure and check out The Reluctant Traveler when it premieres in February 2023.

The Reluctant Traveler, Series Premiere, Friday, February 24, 2023, Apple TV+