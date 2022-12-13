‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Eugene Levy Returns to TV in ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ (PHOTO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Eugene Levy in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Apple TV+

Eugene Levy is gearing up for his big television return as Apple TV+ sets a premiere date for The Reluctant Traveler, a new eight-part season that finds the Schitt’s Creek actor on a globe-trotting tour of the world.

Officially set to kick off on Friday, February 24, 2023, The Reluctant Traveler is sending Levy to explore remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them despite not being “the adventurous type.” Among the intriguing and beautiful destinations Levy will explore are Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States.

Eugene Levy in 'The Reluctant Traveler'

In other words, he’s not staying at the Rosebud Motel any longer, ditching the small-town digs from the Emmy-winning series in which he costarred along real-life son Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. Instead, viewers will get a more personal look at Levy who is self-confessedly not your typical travel show host.

While he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in traveling, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Thankfully, he’s taking viewers along for the ride. In anticipation of the show’s premiere, Apple TV+ unveiled a first-look photo of Levy on the go, above, in which he’s toting a trusty suitcase and nothing else.

11 Times 'Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose Was Unapologetically Herself (PHOTOS)
Related

11 Times 'Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose Was Unapologetically Herself (PHOTOS)

Packing it with trepidation, Levy hopes his experiences will lead to a whole new chapter in life and allow him to confront some of his long-held fears. The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour, meanwhile, Levy and David Brinley serve as executive producers. Get ready for the eye-opening adventure and check out The Reluctant Traveler when it premieres in February 2023.

The Reluctant Traveler, Series Premiere, Friday, February 24, 2023, Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler

Eugene Levy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Wednesday,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'This Is Us'
1
Golden Globe Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs & Surprises
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach
2
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Won’t Return to ‘GMA’ Until After Investigation
William H. Macy, Katey Sagal, and John Goodman - 'The Conners'
3
William H. Macy Is a Blast From the Past in ‘The Conners’ First Look
Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson for 'The White Lotus' Season 2
4
‘The White Lotus’: 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered
Alana De La Garza and Tate Donovan on 'FBI'
5
First Look at Tate Donovan as Isobel’s Old Partner on ‘FBI’