‘Party Down’ Sets Return Date as Starz Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz.

The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).

After a surprise reunion, the gang finds themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. Alongside Scott, original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally reprise their roles.

As previously announced, new Season 3 cast members include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao with James Marsden featuring as a recurring guest star. While not every star mentioned, above, is featured in the photo or teaser, the first look is more than enough to ramp up the excitement surrounding Party Down‘s revival.

Season 3 is executive produced by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge, and Adam Scott with Enbom serving as showrunner for the series produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

While it’s been some time since Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2009 and 2010 respectively, it doesn’t appear too much has changed for Party Down‘s catering attire and attitude. For those less familiar with the series, Party Down is a comedy following a group of actors who move out to L.A. to make it big, only to end up working as caterers. Check out the first looks, above, and don’t miss the show when it returns to television in the new year. And in the meantime, check out Seasons 1 and 2 anytime on the Starz app.

Party Down, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, February 24, 2023, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Starz & Starz app