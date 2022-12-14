‘Our Flag Means Death’ Cast Teases Wrap of Season 2 Production

Amid HBO Max‘s recent cancellations, it seems like Our Flag Means Death fans can breathe a sigh of relief as production on Season 2 of the swashbuckling comedy wrapped filming in New Zealand.

Creator David Jenkins took to Twitter to tease the end of production, posting an image from the deck of one of what appears to be the Revenge, with the caption, “That’s a wrap my dudes. #ourflagmeansdeath #ofmdS2.” The showrunner who works alongside stars such as Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi also acknowledged the conclusion of filming on Instagram.

“Annnnnd that’s a wrap on S2. See you whenever HBO Max airs this thingy. #ofmds2 #ourflagmeansdeath,” he wrote alongside a selfie with director Fernando Frias.

He wasn’t the only one to share in the excitement of the show’s latest chapter. Cast members such as Samba Schutte who plays chef Roach commemorated the end of Season 2 filming with a post on Instagram featuring a clapperboard from the set with the caption, “Absolute gratitude, honor, joy and love for the sweetest crew and the greatest cast. Oh the things to come. @dvidjenkins @taikawaititi @rhysiedarby ~ thank you.”

Vico Ortiz who plays Jim in the series recognized the big milestone on their social as well, posting a selfie on Instagram. “That’s a wrap on Season 2,” they wrote. “The ship is getting real 😭🥹🥲🫶🏽.”

Samson Kayo who plays crew member Oluwande took to his Instagram Story to share a picture from set, writing, “Dazza wrap.”

In a nod to his character Izzy Hands, Con O’Neill posted a video of his recognizable leather gloves, captioning it, “That’s a wrap on #ofmd season 2…..It’s been immense! #pirateslife.”

It’s unclear whether or not the show is intended to run beyond a second season, but only time will tell for certain. Fans are certainly eager for the delightful comedy’s return. For those less familiar with Our Flag Means Death, the series follows Stede Bonnet (Darby), a self-professed gentleman pirate and tracks his relationship with the “fearsome” Blackbeard (Waititi).

Stay tuned for more news on the show’s impending return and let us know what you think of Season 2’s production wrap in the comments, below.

